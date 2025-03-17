Dive BVI Is Celebrating Its 50th Birthday

Dive BVI is celebrating its 50th year of successful operations. The company has been at the forefront of the diving industry since its founding in 1975.

Located on Virgin Gorda, the dive shop is one of the premier dive operators in the British Virgin Islands.

The third-largest island of the British Virgin Islands chain, Virgin Gorda is an attractive destination with much to offer. Tourists who want a relaxing atmosphere, a connection to nature and a vibrant community need to look no further than Virgin Gorda.

Guests on the island can indulge in scuba diving, hiking, and exploring the island’s stunning, unspoiled nature. The island also has a rich history and a rich, vibrant culture and community.

Dive BVI has a rich history of exploration and growth in the area. The operator first became a Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) training center in 1980. However, in 2011, the company became the first North Caribbean Scuba Schools International (SSI) Instructor Training Center. Since then, Dive BVI has hosted a wide range of activities across all scuba diving and freediving levels.

Over the years, Dive BVI has hosted everything from Freediving Instructor programs and Mermaid courses to CCR Instructor Clinics.

Dive BVI also reaches out to the local community. The company is responsible for conducting marine ecology programs in local schools with the aim of creating the next generation of ocean lovers.

Unsurprisingly, the last 50 years have not been without challenges, including shifts in tourism patterns as well as hurricanes. Nevertheless, due to the resilience of the staff and people of the island, the dive operator has managed to endure and thrive in the face of adversity.

Hopefully, Dive BVI will have another successful 50 years.