Dive Curacao 2025 Dates Announced

The dates for the annual Dive Curacao 2025 edition have been announced.

Next year’s edition is going to be hosted by Lions Beach Resort and will take place April 12-19, 2025. Activities during the week include:

Lionfish Scuba diving experience where participants get to take part in a hunt for these invasive species.

Ecotourism with Reef Renewal Curacao, where participants can take part in coral outplanting and other restoration activities.

Cultural Tourism Experience: Enjoy a sunset cruise and explore Punda Vibes to learn about the island’s history and culture.

Commenting on the event, Dive Curacao founder and Managing Director Bryan Horne stated:

“Dive Curaçao Week 2025 is not just about exploring the breathtaking underwater landscapes of Curaçao; it’s a collective effort to intertwine adventure, culture, and sustainability. Our goal is to create a dive vacation experience that goes beyond the ordinary, where participants become stewards of the ocean, contributing to its preservation. This week will be a celebration of our commitment to responsible dive tourism in Curaçao. It will also be a unique opportunity for divers to connect with the heart and soul of Curaçao.”

For more info, go to divecuracao.info.