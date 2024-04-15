Monday, April 15, 2024
Diving Travel

Dive Curacao 2025 Dates Announced

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Dive Curacao (Photo by Frank Do)
Dive Curacao (Photo by Frank Do)

The dates for the annual Dive Curacao 2025 edition have been announced.

Next year’s edition is going to be hosted by Lions Beach Resort and will take place April 12-19, 2025. Activities during the week include:

  • Lionfish Scuba diving experience where participants get to take part in a hunt for these invasive species.
  • Ecotourism with Reef Renewal Curacao, where participants can take part in coral outplanting and other restoration activities.
  • Cultural Tourism Experience: Enjoy a sunset cruise and explore Punda Vibes to learn about the island’s history and culture.

Commenting on the event, Dive Curacao founder and Managing Director Bryan Horne stated:

“Dive Curaçao Week 2025 is not just about exploring the breathtaking underwater landscapes of Curaçao; it’s a collective effort to intertwine adventure, culture, and sustainability. Our goal is to create a dive vacation experience that goes beyond the ordinary, where participants become stewards of the ocean, contributing to its preservation. This week will be a celebration of our commitment to responsible dive tourism in Curaçao. It will also be a unique opportunity for divers to connect with the heart and soul of Curaçao.”

For more info, go to divecuracao.info.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
109,892FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US