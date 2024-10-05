Dive Instructor Documents Journey Through Breast Cancer Fight

Dive instructor Melanie Bachman is publishing a book following her journey battling breast cancer and her mission to return to teaching scuba and freediving.

Bachman wrote the memoir of sorts, “A Dive Through Cancer,” while recovering from multiple surgeries and aggressive chemotherapy. She hopes that her journey can help and inspire others going through similar troubles.

The book is not your typical novel and takes the form of a series of short stories and poems. Covering everything from diagnosis to the effect of a supporting community, the book is a true journey of self-discovery.

Commenting on the new book, author Andrea Boyd said:

“The reader is gifted with the necessary introspection in being present for the pain, the release, and mystery; in cancer and in life/death. The resilience arising from surrender, who we are beyond body and mind, and the unconditional love that we can have for ourselves are some of the many teachings in Melannie’s candid and wise words.”

You can find “A Dive Through Cancer” through Amazon, her personal website and Barnes & Noble.