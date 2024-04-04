Dive RAID International Unveils New ‘Independent Diver’ Program

The folks at Dive RAID International this week unveiled a new course aimed at making divers competent in self-rescuing themselves in instances where their dive buddy might not be as experienced.

While the buddy system has been at the core of scuba diving ever since recreational courses were developed, “we all know that there are plenty of occasions when we may be obliged to dive with a fellow diver who is not a peer,” according to RAID. “He or she may have less experience, may be counting on us to guide them. When we dive with a youngster, can we really expect them to offer a high-level of support, and get us and themselves safely back to the surface?”

It’s situations like those that drove RAID to develop the Independent Diver Program.

“The major skills taught in this course focus on the mindset and familiarity with special equipment that allows an experienced diver (one with 100 logged dives or more) to dive safely and comfortably without having to rely on a buddy for support in the case of an underwater ‘surprise.’ This course is about planning dives where the core competency is the ability to self rescue.

“And of course, one outcome of that is that a RAID Self-Reliant Diver makes the absolute perfect dive buddy!”

Learn more here.