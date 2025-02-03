Monday, February 3, 2025
Dive Worldwide Introduces Snorkeling-Only Liveaboards

By Sam Helmy

Snorkeling (Adobe Stock)
Snorkeling (Adobe Stock)

In an industry first, Dive Worldwide is introducing snorkeling-only liveaboards in 2025.

The initial offering will be two liveaboards, one based in the Coral Triangle and the other in the Maldives. These two locations should give guests the opportunity to experience the same stunning marine life that divers normally encounter.

The first liveaboard will venture into Indonesia’s Coral Sea. The new vessel Bugis is made from reclaimed teak and can sleep up to eight guests. It is designed to have the smallest environmental impact while offering a luxury experience to its guests. Itineraries will take in Komodo, Raja Ampat and more.

Prices start from £3,495/~US$4,330/~€ 4,176 per person.

The Maldives snorkeling experience is run in conjunction with the Manta Trust and the Maldives Whale Shark Program, with each cruise focusing almost exclusively on one of the famous species.

The cruise will allow snorkelers to have amazing encounters with these magnificent creatures. Alongside the encounters, guests will also get the opportunity to further their understanding of these animals by collecting and submitting data to several citizen science programs.

Departures for the Maldives Liveaboard are scheduled as follows:

  • March 2, 2025.
  • March 23, 2025.
  • August 18, 2025.
  • October 4, 2025.
  • December 21, 2025.

Prices start from £2,545/~$3,155 /~€ 3,042 per person.

According to Dive Worldwide’s Brand Manager Phil North:

“We are thrilled to be able to offer these two fabulous adventures aimed solely at snorkeling enthusiasts. From iconic animals like whale sharks and manta rays to vibrant coral reefs, much of the magic in our oceans happens in the shallows, and these wonderful experiences are now as accessible to snorkellers as well as divers.”

You can find out more information about the snorkeling liveaboards here.

 

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

