Divers have found a pair of huge Columbian Mammoth tusks in the waters off Venice, Florida.

The tusks were found by Blair Morrow and Ryan Picou.

Speaking of his discovery to a local news station, Picou said:

“My first thought was I better calm down and manage my air because I was down to the last bit of my tank and needed to at least get a marker up, so I could come back and dig it out.”

The tusks were five to seven feet (1.5m – 2.13m) long.

Check out a video of their discovery below.