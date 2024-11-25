Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Diver’s GoPro Captures Magical Moments Underwater

By Sam Helmy

The Blade dive site at Wakatobi
A diver’s GoPro action camera has captured some stunning scenes on a reef off Hawaii.

Brittany Ziegler left her GoPro out on the reef to capture the magic of the sunrise from underwater.

The camera was placed on an artificial reef 26ft/8m underwater. What it captured was the magic of the reef coming to life. As the sun started to rise, the reef awoke from its slumber, and a wide range of creatures started to go about their business for the day. Creatures filmed include sharks, turtles and a wide range of fish and critters. 

According to Ziegler:

“We live-stream the underwater world to share its beauty and foster a love and passion of the ocean. Most of our following stems from an audience that dives with us in real time. The Unattended GoPro series is a new thing we’ve started to capture all those moments we don’t see on the live-stream with human interaction. We place a GoPro on the ocean floor and leave it recording, by itself. The camera records for the entire dive while we are off on another location at the site. Each video is 30-70 minutes long.” 

You can check out the video below.

@divedivelive

My jaw DROPPED when I got home and saw this footage. How many sharks did you see? How many sea turtles? So, so much more on the full 62 minute long video! Check it out, unedited, on the tube of the you. #fishtok #nature #sunrise #wildlife #turtletok #sharks #fishies #beautiful #fyp #gopro

? The Song of Angels – Before the Throne

Sourcenewsweek.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

