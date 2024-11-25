Diver’s GoPro Captures Magical Moments Underwater

A diver’s GoPro action camera has captured some stunning scenes on a reef off Hawaii.

Brittany Ziegler left her GoPro out on the reef to capture the magic of the sunrise from underwater.

The camera was placed on an artificial reef 26ft/8m underwater. What it captured was the magic of the reef coming to life. As the sun started to rise, the reef awoke from its slumber, and a wide range of creatures started to go about their business for the day. Creatures filmed include sharks, turtles and a wide range of fish and critters.

According to Ziegler:

“We live-stream the underwater world to share its beauty and foster a love and passion of the ocean. Most of our following stems from an audience that dives with us in real time. The Unattended GoPro series is a new thing we’ve started to capture all those moments we don’t see on the live-stream with human interaction. We place a GoPro on the ocean floor and leave it recording, by itself. The camera records for the entire dive while we are off on another location at the site. Each video is 30-70 minutes long.”

You can check out the video below.