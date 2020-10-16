Saturday, October 17, 2020
Diverse Travel Adds Croatia To Its Program

By Sam Helmy

Scuba divers and short-snouted seahorse, Hippocampus hippocampus, male, Ponza Island, Italy, Tyrrhenian Sea, Mediterranean Sea.
Diverse Travel, the UK-based holiday operator, has added Croatia to its program of dive holidays for 2021.

What makes the European destination so attractive to divers is its remarkable geography. Nestled on the Adriatic coast, the country has more than 700 islands on its coastline, with nearly 400 inlets and 75 reefs.

Croatian waters are teaming with marine life. Diving there, you can encounter a rich and diverse marine environment with sponges, red gorgonians, as well as grouper and lobster. Macro lovers can spend hours hunting nudibranchs and critters, as well as the yellow seahorse.

According to Diverse Travel’s sales manager John Butland, who recently visited Croatia:

“Croatia had been a long time on my dive wish-list. I’d heard so much about its incredible scenery above and under the water and I’m happy to report that it exceeded my expectations. If you’re looking for a spring / summer destination with crystal clear water, interesting diving, plenty of critters and culture, look no further. Croatia is ideal for divers wanting to getaway for a few days, and with a flight time of just over two hours and a 15 minute transfer, you can be under the beautiful Adriatic quicker than a trip to the coast on a sunny weekend in the UK!”

Trips to Croatia with Diverse Travel start at £575/~US$740 /~€626.

You can find out more here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

