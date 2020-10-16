Diverse Travel Adds Croatia To Its Program

Diverse Travel, the UK-based holiday operator, has added Croatia to its program of dive holidays for 2021.

What makes the European destination so attractive to divers is its remarkable geography. Nestled on the Adriatic coast, the country has more than 700 islands on its coastline, with nearly 400 inlets and 75 reefs.

Croatian waters are teaming with marine life. Diving there, you can encounter a rich and diverse marine environment with sponges, red gorgonians, as well as grouper and lobster. Macro lovers can spend hours hunting nudibranchs and critters, as well as the yellow seahorse.

According to Diverse Travel’s sales manager John Butland, who recently visited Croatia:

“Croatia had been a long time on my dive wish-list. I’d heard so much about its incredible scenery above and under the water and I’m happy to report that it exceeded my expectations. If you’re looking for a spring / summer destination with crystal clear water, interesting diving, plenty of critters and culture, look no further. Croatia is ideal for divers wanting to getaway for a few days, and with a flight time of just over two hours and a 15 minute transfer, you can be under the beautiful Adriatic quicker than a trip to the coast on a sunny weekend in the UK!”

Trips to Croatia with Diverse Travel start at £575/~US$740 /~€626.

