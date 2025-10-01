DPG Masters Underwater Imaging Competition 2025 Announced

Dive Photo Guide has announced the launch of the DPG Masters Underwater Imaging Competition 2025.

This contest celebrates the splendor of the oceans and the challenging art of underwater photography and videography. Organizers are calling on underwater shutterbugs of all levels, from novice to professional, to compete in what they call the “World Championship” of international underwater imagery events.

The prizes, worth more than US$85,000/~€72,378 in total, include dive trips with the world’s top resorts and liveaboards as well as the latest underwater photo and video gear.

Entrants will compete for prizes in 10 categories:

Unrestricted

Traditional

Macro

Wide Angle

Over-Under

Conservation

Portfolio

Compact

Cold Water and

Short Film.

The photographer or filmmaker behind the top entry among the category winners will be crowned “DPG Grand Master 2025” and will receive a top trip prize and a top equipment prize.

Organizers Joe Tepper and Ian Bongso-Seldrup said:

“This year, DPG Masters is the biggest it’s ever been! The total prize pool is the largest we’ve had, with awesome dive trips and imaging equipment up for grabs. Our record 10 categories give amateurs and pros alike an opportunity to win, no matter their specialty or camera system. We can’t wait to find out who will be this year’s DPG Grand Master!”

They also announced that 15% of entry proceeds will be donated to marine conservation efforts.

For more info and to submit your imagery, go to underwaterphotocompetition.com.

(Featured Image credit: Suliman Alatiqi)