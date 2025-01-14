Tuesday, January 14, 2025
DYNAMICNORD Offering 20% Discount During boot Dusseldorf

John Liang
By John Liang

DYNAMICNORD boot Dusseldorf 2025

The folks at DYNAMICNORD have announced that they are offering a 20% discount on their entire range of products during the month’s boot Dusseldorf show in Germany.

The discount is being offered both at any DYNAMICNORD dealer as well as the company’s online shop.

The promotion period runs between Saturday, January 18th through Monday, January 27th. The promo code will be boot25.

If you’ll be attending the show itself, you can check out booth E60 in hall 12, where there will be a sweepstakes for the chance to win a regulator.

Additionally, the company will be showcasing new regulators, dive computers, tech wings, BCDs, camouflage neoprene suits, drysuits, undersuits and a complete snorkeling and apnea line.

More info can be found on the company’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com.

