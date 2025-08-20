Wednesday, August 20, 2025
DYNAMICNORD Unveils ADC-80 Dive Computer

DYNAMICNORD this week introduced its new ADC-80 dive computer.

The ADC-80 features the Bühlmann ZH-L16C algorithm with adjustable gradient factors along with over 50 additional parameters.

Divers can configure the deco-model configurations, alerts and all parameters according to their preferences for a fully personalized experience.

Measuring 97 x 75 x 25 mm (3.82 x 2.95 x .98 inches) and weighing 205 grams/7.23 ounces, the ADC-80 sports a hard-anodized aluminum core combined with a scratch-resistant borosilicate glass pane. The two mechanical push buttons can be operated even when wearing thick gloves, while the bungee attachment offers universal compatibility with any drysuit or wetsuit. It has a maximum operating depth of 120 meters/394 feet.

Additionally, the ADC-80 comes with a built-in simulator, enabling the pre-calculation of the wearer’s decompression plan.

With its multi-gas functionality, the ADC-80 supports five freely adjustable air and nitrox mixtures with up to 99% oxygen content.

The high-resolution TFT color display with 320 x 240 pixels and a 2.4-inch screen (63 mm diagonal) provides crystal-clear representation in any environment. Four language options, diverse display configurations and individually adjustable text colors and brightness levels allow for optimal personalization.

The ADC-80 also has integrated open-circuit and apnea modes, giving it even more flexibility.

Additionally, the lithium-ion battery has over 30 hours of operating time and more than six months of standby time. The inductive charging pad enables wireless charging, while the integrated Bluetooth connection allows data transfer to a PC, Mac or smartphone for dive log analysis.

The ADC-80 retails for £799/~€899/~US$1,078. For more info, go to dynamicnord.com.

DYNAMICNORD ADC-80 Dive Computer and charging pad
