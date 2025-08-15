DYNAMICNORD Unveils RBC-40 BCD

DYNAMICNORD this week unveiled its new RBC-40 buoyancy control device.

The RBC-40 features 420 and 840 Denier Nylon construction, designed to withstand intense diving sessions across multiple seasons. The front adjustable design molds to the diver’s torso while ensuring maximum freedom of movement.

The wide waist belt ensures a secure fit, whereas the soft back padding offers maximum comfort. The movable shoulder straps and small chest strap can be adapted to the diver’s needs, providing buoyancy and unrestricted freedom of movement.

The newly engineered weight pocket system can be loaded easily and lock securely during the dive, yet release instantly with the one-handed quick-release system. Additional trim weight pockets, with a capacity of up to 2 kg/4.4 pounds each, ensure optimal weight distribution.

The power inflator is designed for quick access, and slim pressure-relief and quick-drain valves ensure a streamlined shape. The metal buckle on the tank strap enables quick assembly in seconds, and the non-slip backplate surface provides optimal tank support.

Additional features include two large zipped pockets, another small pocket on the waist belt, six hard-anodized aluminum D-rings, an octopus and instrument pocket as well as a carrying handle.

The RBC-40 BCD retails for £539/~US$730/~€626, and is available in sizes XS-2XL.

For more info, go to dynamicnord.com.