Early Bookings For MantaFest Can Get A Complimentary Room Upgrade

With Manta Bay Ray Resort’s MantaFest scheduled for late August, if you book your spot before March 31, you’ll get a complimentary room upgrade.

The August 23 – September 7, 2025 event in Yap, Micronesia will have several speakers, including Ikelite Ambassador David Fleetham and Video Producer Logan Wood.

Participants will have a chance to dive with and learn from award-winning photo pros every day. You’ll also get the chance to join photo workshops and get one-on-one time to help improve your photo skills.

Plus, this festival is packed with exciting dive opportunities and photo contest prizes worth over US$20,000/~€18,343.

Some of the highlights include:

Sunset split-shot shark photo opportunity

Mandarinfish dive

Free NITROX

Shore excursions / culture tour

Happy hour one-on-one photo session with the pros

One new thing for 2025 is Blackwater Diving, according to the resort:

“We’re excited to introduce blackwater diving as a new addition to MantaFest 2025. Dive into the mysterious depths at night and witness a whole new world of alien-like creatures and other fantastical marine life. This thrilling experience has become a favorite, and we’ll be incorporating it regularly throughout the event, especially during the non-tradewind season.”

For more info, go to mantaray.com.

(Featured Image by Masako Uchida from Pixabay)