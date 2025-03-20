Thursday, March 20, 2025
Early Bookings For MantaFest Can Get A Complimentary Room Upgrade

John Liang
By John Liang

Manta ray (Photo by Masako Uchida from Pixabay)
With Manta Bay Ray Resort’s MantaFest scheduled for late August, if you book your spot before March 31, you’ll get a complimentary room upgrade.

The August 23 – September 7, 2025 event in Yap, Micronesia will have several speakers, including Ikelite Ambassador David Fleetham and Video Producer Logan Wood.

Participants will have a chance to dive with and learn from award-winning photo pros every day. You’ll also get the chance to join photo workshops and get one-on-one time to help improve your photo skills.

Plus, this festival is packed with exciting dive opportunities and photo contest prizes worth over US$20,000/~€18,343.

Some of the highlights include:

  • Sunset split-shot shark photo opportunity
  • Mandarinfish dive
  • Free NITROX
  • Shore excursions / culture tour
  • Happy hour one-on-one photo session with the pros

One new thing for 2025 is Blackwater Diving, according to the resort:

“We’re excited to introduce blackwater diving as a new addition to MantaFest 2025. Dive into the mysterious depths at night and witness a whole new world of alien-like creatures and other fantastical marine life. This thrilling experience has become a favorite, and we’ll be incorporating it regularly throughout the event, especially during the non-tradewind season.”

For more info, go to mantaray.com.

(Featured Image by Masako Uchida from Pixabay)

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

