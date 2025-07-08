Emperor Divers Launch New Solomon Islands Dive Center

Emperor Divers has expanded its daily diving operations with the launch of a brand-new dive center – Emperor Divers Honiara – in the South Pacific.

Building on the reputation of their Solomon Islands-based liveaboard, Emperor Bilikiki, the new dive center delivers the same high-quality service for guests looking to explore the spectacular waters of the world-renowned Iron Bottom Sound through daily diving.

The Solomon Islands are known as one of the last frontiers of scuba diving. Remote, peaceful and teeming with life, the waters here are as rich in biodiversity as they are in history. Divers can expect encounters with everything from reef sharks and pygmy seahorses to giant manta rays and swirling schools of barracuda.

But what truly sets this region apart is its wreck diving: The area saw some of World War II’s fiercest naval battles, and legendary sites such as the USS Aaron Ward, Kinugawa Maru, B-17 Flying Fortress and Japanese Mavis seaplanes now rest beneath the waves. The haunting depths of Iron Bottom Sound offer many more world-class wrecks to discover.

Emperor Divers Honiara provides a full range of courses, high-quality rental equipment and easy access to premier dive sites via boat or shore – all just minutes away – and is the only facility in the Solomon Islands to host a resident technical diving instructor.

According to Dave Pearce, general manager of Emperor Divers Solomon Islands:

“It’s a really exciting development for both Emperor and Honiara. We are now in a position to complement the fantastic work we do on Emperor Bilikiki by providing the same great diving and service but on a daily basis. A day diving option has been missing from the city for a while and we’re thrilled to be able to such a great asset to our Solomon Islands package.

“Our Bilikiki team has been sailing these waters for well over 35 years so our knowledge of the area is unmatched – as is our passion for showing guests the amazing diving available.

“We really look forward welcoming divers – new and experienced – and showing everyone the incredible sights there are to see under the Solomons’ surface.”

To book a dive package, or find out more information, the center can be contacted via email at honiara@emperordivers.com or messaged on WhatsApp at +677 7155694.