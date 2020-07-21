Emperor Divers Returns To Operations

With additional measures in place to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, the folks at Emperor Divers have been working hard to prepare for the arrival of guests on their liveaboards and dive centers.

Following the strict regulations laid down by the local authorities and WHO, Emperor Divers says the company’s boats and centers have now been certified to begin operations again.

According to Luke Atkinson, Emperor’s General Manger in Egypt:

“We’re pleased to have met all the requirments needed to operate and passed the Egyptian Health Authorities’ thorough inspections, but to ensure we’ve got it right, we decided to go one step further and this week have run a trial trip for a few lucky guests who managed to fly in from Switzerland. It gave our crews the opportunity to train and learn best practice with a limited number of guests which we feel has been very useful.”

Alex Bryant, Area Manager for the Maldives, said:

“With flights returning to the Maldives on 15 July and foreign offices easing restrictions . . . we’re able to announce that we will run a trip on 09 August and ramp up after that. Our guests can be confident our teams have been working hard to ensure best practice is being adhered to when they dive with Emperor.”

The company says it is keen to work with guests to try and provide the best diving experience possible but admits that, in the near to mid future, some compromise may be required while they combine trips to ensure as many people as possible can be catered for.

As Clare Armstrong, Emperor’s Commercial Manager, pointed out:

“Flight arrival days may have changed so we may have to re-route some trips to pop back into port to pick up guests but our guides will make sure no dives are missed.”

The four-month pause has given the reefs a good break and means divers can expect to experience some wonderful diving in the coming months.

According to Atkinson:

“Our ‘Fish out of Water’ social media posts have been popular, but now our guides can’t wait to welcome their guests back into the water again for the real thing.”

For more info, visit www.emperordivers.com or send an email to [email protected].