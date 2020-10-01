Entries Now Open For The Ocean Art Photo Contest

The Underwater Photography Guide has announced that it is now taking submissions for its annual Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition.

Unlike traditional photo competitions where the moment of the shot is what matters, this particular contest encourages photographers to use their creativity in post-processing to create art and stunning images.

You can submit your images for the 2020 competition from now through November 30th, 2020.

This year’s competition features 12 categories, including:

Wide Angle for both compact and DSLR.

Macro for both compact and DSLR.

Marine Life Behavior for both compact and DSLR.

Marine Life Portrait.

Cold/Temperate Water.

Blackwater.

Underwater Conservation.

Nudibranchs

The competition features a wide range of prizes, valued at over US$40,000 (~34,112 Euros). Winners of each category will be able to rank the prizes they would like to receive.

You can find out more and submit your entry here.