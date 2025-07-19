Environmental Group Files Lawsuit to Get Records on US Government’s Efforts to Weaken Protections for Whales

David Derrick, a staff attorney at the center, said:

“The public has a right to know who’s attacking protections for endangered whales and sea turtles. Marine animals already suffer from warming oceans and constant ship traffic in their habitat. If Trump strips away one of the most important safeguards these vulnerable ocean species have, many more of these beautiful animals will die.”

The proposed rule would rescind the long-standing regulatory definition of “harm,” which includes “significant habitat modification or degradation” that kills or injures protected species. That definition has been a cornerstone of endangered species protection since it was upheld by the US Supreme Court in Babbitt v. Sweet Home in 1995, according to the center.

The Endangered Species Act requires federal agencies to ensure their actions do not destroy or adversely modify critical habitat. Weakening the definition of “harm” would undermine this obligation, making it harder to protect areas essential to species’ survival and recovery, the center contends, adding that the legislation has a success rate of more than 99% at preventing extinction.

According to Derrick:

“Marine animals obviously can’t survive without healthy oceans and intact habitats. It’s nonsensical to think you can destroy a species’ home and expect it to be ok, but that’s what this Orwellian definition change implies. We won’t let Trump’s attempted rollback happen in the dark.”