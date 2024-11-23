EvoLogics Showcases Diver Tracking Technology

EvoLogics is highlighting its new diver tracking technology at this year’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The system consists of a diver console that can be worn on the forearm or clipped to a dive strap, a communication and positioning buoy, the modem unit that’s attached to the back of the dive tank, plus a surface station.

The surface team can track divers, monitor their positions, send text messages and define or change navigational waypoints. The divers themselves can see their own positions and the positions of their underwater team members on a visual map display. Divers can also set and receive waypoints and points of interest and share that data with everyone, as well as communicate with everyone.

Locations can be marked in “absolute geo-coordinates” for later use and/or vehicle deployment.

The exact specs include:

Encrypted acoustic communication, range up to 1.5km/.93 miles, acoustic frequency 18-34kHz

Positioning in absolute geo-coordinates, slant range accuracy +/- 10cm (3.94 inches)

Battery duration up to eight hours

Max depth rating 50m/164ft

Simultaneous tracking of up to five divers

Messaging to/from up to 100 divers

For more info, go to evologics.com or check out the video below.