EvoLogics Showcases Diver Tracking Technology

John Liang
By John Liang

EvoLogics at DEMA Show 2024
EvoLogics at DEMA Show 2024

EvoLogics is highlighting its new diver tracking technology at this year’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The system consists of a diver console that can be worn on the forearm or clipped to a dive strap, a communication and positioning buoy, the modem unit that’s attached to the back of the dive tank, plus a surface station.

The surface team can track divers, monitor their positions, send text messages and define or change navigational waypoints. The divers themselves can see their own positions and the positions of their underwater team members on a visual map display. Divers can also set and receive waypoints and points of interest and share that data with everyone, as well as communicate with everyone.

Locations can be marked in “absolute geo-coordinates” for later use and/or vehicle deployment.

The exact specs include:

  • Encrypted acoustic communication, range up to 1.5km/.93 miles, acoustic frequency 18-34kHz
  • Positioning in absolute geo-coordinates, slant range accuracy +/- 10cm (3.94 inches)
  • Battery duration up to eight hours
  • Max depth rating 50m/164ft
  • Simultaneous tracking of up to five divers
  • Messaging to/from up to 100 divers

For more info, go to evologics.com or check out the video below.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

