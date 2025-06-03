Explorer Ventures Had A Really Fun First Quarter

The folks at Explorer Ventures Fleet recently sent out their first-quarter 2025 update, with a bunch of new updates announced.

Those updates include:

“Caribbean Explorer II guests were treated to a magical wild dolphin encounter, captured beautifully by our friend and professional photographer, Didier Brandelet — a true dream dive moment in St. Kitts!

“Turks & Caicos Explorer II wrapped up another unforgettable humpback whale season at Silver Bank with Aquatic Adventures before returning to dive Provo’s spectacular walls and reefs.

“In the Galapagos, Humboldt Explorer recently hosted teen Ocean Advocate Isabelle Ho of Singapore, founder of the Kaia Initiative, for a week of spectacular diving—hammerheads, marine iguanas, whale sharks, and more! Stay tuned for her upcoming Q&A feature on our blog.

“Both the Humboldt and Tiburon Explorer had wonderful glow-ups in drydock and are feeling fresh and looking sharp – ready for more underwater adventures!

“Aboard Emperor Explorer in the Maldives, guests continue to enjoy thriving marine life and warm, clear waters—including unforgettable moments like this close encounter with a manta ray gracefully sweeping overhead, captured by a recent guest. It’s the kind of magic that reminds you exactly why you became a diver in the first place.

“In Palau, our friends at Cruisers Academy created an incredible video capturing their dive adventure aboard the Black Pearl Explorer — highlighting the stunning underwater landscapes, rich local culture, and unforgettable sites like the Temple of Doom. It’s a must-watch glimpse into the magic of diving Palau!—plus now offering free WiFi for all guests aboard.

“In the Red Sea, the Grand Sea Explorer and Glory Sea Explorer continue to operate smoothly, with guests enjoying thrilling dives, excellent safety standards and top-tier service. Recent trips have included sightings of sharks, dolphins, and vibrant reefs, with consistently positive feedback on both the diving and the onboard experience.

“In Indonesia, early 2025 trips aboard the White Manta Explorer and Blue Manta Explorer were featured in exclusive limited-time offers, highlighting remote regions like Alor, Komodo, and Raja Ampat. Guests aboard White Manta recently experienced a bucket-list dive with stingless jellyfish at Jellyfish Lake in Raja Ampat — a surreal moment that’s just one of many unforgettable encounters on these liveaboard adventures.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to conservation, Explorer Ventures Fleet donated a trip for two aboard the Turks & Caicos Explorer II to Sea Save Foundation’s online auction, helping make it their most successful one yet! We also donated a 7-night trip to the Women Divers Hall of Fame Auction, supporting training grants and scholarships for women in every field of diving — from science and exploration to media, education, and beyond.

“Recently, our sustainability efforts were highlighted in a feature article in Scuba Diving Magazine, showcasing how consistent messaging and guest engagement have made sustainability an integral part of the Explorer Ventures experience.”

For more info on future trips, go to explorerventures.com.