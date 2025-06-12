Explorer Ventures Launches Hot Summer/Cool Prices Sale

Explorer Ventures Fleet this week announced its new Hot Summer/Cool Prices sale, where divers for a limited time can save US$1000/~€869 or more on select liveaboard departures from June through October 2025.

Whether you’re ready to dive into crystal-clear summer waters or planning a cool fall escape, this promotion offers major savings on trips in the Galápagos, Turks & Caicos and the Caribbean.

For the Summer Dive Traveler:

From June through August, Explorer Ventures is offering up to $1100/~€956 off select trips aboard the Humboldt Explorer in the Galápagos or save $1000/~€869 on select summer departures aboard Turks & Caicos Explorer II and Caribbean Explorer II, exploring the magic of Saba and St. Kitts.

For Travel in the Fall:

Explorer Ventures is offering $1000 off select departures from September through October aboard Turks & Caicos Explorer II and Caribbean Explorer II.

See all details and departure dates at explorerventures.com. Space is limited, and the savings only apply as long as the trips aren’t full.

Looking for other dates or destinations? The company has more savings available across the fleet, including liveaboard diving holidays in Indonesia, the Maldives, the Red Sea and Palau.

Explore all of Explorer Ventures’ current deals here.