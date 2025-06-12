Thursday, June 12, 2025
Diving Travel

Explorer Ventures Launches Hot Summer/Cool Prices Sale

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Caribbean Explorer II Liveaboard
Caribbean Explorer II Liveaboard (Image credit: Explorer Ventures)

Explorer Ventures Fleet this week announced its new Hot Summer/Cool Prices sale, where divers for a limited time can save US$1000/~€869 or more on select liveaboard departures from June through October 2025.

Whether you’re ready to dive into crystal-clear summer waters or planning a cool fall escape, this promotion offers major savings on trips in the Galápagos, Turks & Caicos and the Caribbean.

For the Summer Dive Traveler:

From June through August, Explorer Ventures is offering up to $1100/~€956 off select trips aboard the Humboldt Explorer in the Galápagos or save $1000/~€869 on select summer departures aboard Turks & Caicos Explorer II and Caribbean Explorer II, exploring the magic of Saba and St. Kitts.

For Travel in the Fall:

Explorer Ventures is offering $1000 off select departures from September through October aboard Turks & Caicos Explorer II and Caribbean Explorer II.

See all details and departure dates at explorerventures.com. Space is limited, and the savings only apply as long as the trips aren’t full.

Looking for other dates or destinations? The company has more savings available across the fleet, including liveaboard diving holidays in Indonesia, the Maldives, the Red Sea and Palau.

Explore all of Explorer Ventures’ current deals here.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,150FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US