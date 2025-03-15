Explorer Ventures Liveaboard Fleet Announces Customer Appreciation Sale for Caribbean Explorer II

Explorer Ventures Fleet is celebrating the first liveaboard itinerary it ever did with a “Customer Appreciation Sale” aboard the Caribbean Explorer II for trips to Saba, St. Kitts and St. Maarten.

If you buy one full-price trip, you’ll be able to bring a companion for US$999/~€918.

And if you’re traveling solo, you’ll get $800/~€735 off the retail price.

The travel window is from August 1 – November 1, 2025, with no blackout departure dates, so you’ll be able to book any scheduled departure date within the travel window.

Diving in this region offers a mix of dramatic underwater landscapes, intriguing marine life and historic wrecks. The waters surrounding Saba Marine Park are home to towering pinnacles formed by ancient lava flows, sheer walls, and coral-covered seamounts, where reef sharks, turtles, eagle rays and schooling fish are often spotted.

Just across the channel, the dive sites of St. Kitts provide a variety of underwater scenery, from gently sloping reefs to spur-and-groove formations, with shipwrecks now serving as habitats for lobster, stingrays and barracuda. With up to five dives per day, this itinerary offers a mix of exploration and adventure in the heart of the Caribbean.

Between dives, the islands offer even more to discover with Explorer Ventures Fleet’s optional land tours. Stroll through Saba’s Windwardside Village, where red-roofed cottages and lush mountain views create a picture-perfect setting. Take in the scenery along “The Road That Couldn’t Be Built,” or visit a local glassblowing and art studio to see island creativity in action.

The booking deadline for the offer is March 31, 2025. For more info, go to explorerventures.com.