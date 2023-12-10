Sunday, December 10, 2023
Ocean

Exploring The Antarctic At The 65th Parallel

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Greenpeace Diving the 65th Parallel
Greenpeace Diving the 65th Parallel

In 2022, a group of scientists explored the depths of the Antarctic Ocean from aboard the Arctic Sunrise during Greenpeace’s Protect the Oceans campaign, and a new video about that trip was recently released.

The team of scientists took part in several dives in a submersible to the ocean seafloor, to record and document the fragile Antarctic ecosystem. The dives took place at 65 degrees south, which at the time was thought to be the southernmost scientific submarine dive ever.

The dive was conducted by Pilot John Hocevar, with Dr. Susanne Lockhart and Dr. Rachel Downey aboard the vessel.

You can check out a video of the dive below.

Diving the 65th Parallel: Unseen worlds on the Antarctic Sea Floor

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
102,975FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US