Exploring The Antarctic At The 65th Parallel

In 2022, a group of scientists explored the depths of the Antarctic Ocean from aboard the Arctic Sunrise during Greenpeace’s Protect the Oceans campaign, and a new video about that trip was recently released.

The team of scientists took part in several dives in a submersible to the ocean seafloor, to record and document the fragile Antarctic ecosystem. The dives took place at 65 degrees south, which at the time was thought to be the southernmost scientific submarine dive ever.

The dive was conducted by Pilot John Hocevar, with Dr. Susanne Lockhart and Dr. Rachel Downey aboard the vessel.

You can check out a video of the dive below.