Extinct Coral Found Alive And Well!

A black stony coral thought to be extinct has been found alive and well in the waters off the Galapagos Islands.

A team of divers has managed to locate Rhizopsammia wellingtoni corals for the first time since 2000 in the waters off the Galapagos. The coral is currently classed as Critically Endangered (Possibly Extinct) and is on the IUCN Red List.

The discovery was made by a team of divers from the California Academy of Sciences, working in collaboration with the Charles Darwin Foundation and the Galapagos National Park Directorate. During the research, the team managed to record over 250 small coral colonies spread out over four reefs in the Galapagos.

The first instances of the coral findings were made in 2024, in the waters off Isabela Island’s Tagus Cove, the original location where the species was first discovered. More dives revealed more sites in the area, as well as a new location in the waters off Fernandina Island.

Considering how vulnerable the coral species are to the effects of La Niña, scientists believe that the cooler La Niña conditions of the 2022-2023 season provided the struggling corals with a respite, allowing them to flourish. In addition, recent surveys conducted deeper than 100m/330ft have shown that the coral seems to be inhabiting these mesophotic reefs. Scientists think that the corals may have migrated to these deeper reefs, which offer a cooler habitat.

According to the study co-author and CAS’s curator of invertebrate zoology & geology, Terry Gosliner:

“Finding something that was previously thought to be extinct is one of the most exciting discoveries a biologist can make. In just one dive, we found more than 100 colonies of R wellingtoni on a healthy, biologically diverse coral reef, many of which were dotted with budding polyps, signalling active reproduction.

“This is huge: evidence that the species isn’t merely clinging to survival, but thriving at multiple localities and depths. This discovery is a hopeful example of resilience amid rising ocean temperatures, and a poignant reminder of what can be gained from continued conservation and coral-reef monitoring in biodiversity hotspots like the Galapagos.”

While Inti Keith, principal investigator for CDF’s Marine Biodiversity Research and lead author of the study added:

“Finding R. wellingtoni after 24 years raises important questions about how the coral survived past environmental pressures, such as the severe 1982-1983 El Niño, suggesting it might have found refuge in deeper, cooler habitats before re-emerging during recent cooler La Niña conditions.

“It also proves that even the most vulnerable species can persist if we protect the right habitats—yet its tiny, scattered colonies remind us just how close we came to losing it forever and the critical need for proactive management strategies.”