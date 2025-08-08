How To Choose Your First Freediving Certification Course

It’s time! You’re taking the plunge, so to speak, and want to sign up for your first freediving course. But when you Google more information, you see that there are a lot of organizations to choose from (depending on where you’ll be taking the course). Which one is right for you? The answer might surprise you!

We’ll walk through some of the main organizations, what to look for in each, and why your final decision should focus on one crucial factor that has nothing to do with the certification itself. Let’s dive in!

Is Freediving Certification Even Important?

You might be asking, “Why get certified when there are plenty of videos and knowledge online (like DeeperBlue’s Beginner’s Guide to Freediving)?”

Well, if you want to go training with most freediving schools, visit deep pools, or go on freediving trips, you’ll need at least basic certification, especially for liability purposes. But more than that, instructors who have an agency to answer to are subject to quality control. They’ve proven themselves both physically and pedagogically according to a set of standards, and have practiced rescue and safety techniques over and over again on each of their course levels. Plus, if they behave in an unsafe manner or are inappropriate in any way, they’re subject to being reported and facing disciplinary action, or even having their certification revoked.

Learning from a friend who only passed their first or second-level course, or even worse, from someone who never took a certification course at all, may not only rob you of getting the full experience, but at worst, it can compromise your safety. Don’t cheap out on activities that carry a certain amount of risk if not practiced safely.

Key Factors to Consider

When shopping around for a freediving organization to commit to for your first course, consider a few specific factors. We’ll focus on five bigger ones that have a global presence: Molchanovs, AIDA, PADI, SSI, and Apnea Academy.

How Theory is Taught

If you’re a person who prefers self-study, most organizations have digital learning materials that allow you to do so. On the other hand, if you prefer having theory taught directly to you, an organization that relies solely on e-learning (like PADI) may not have an in-person theory option for you. Check ahead with your future instructor or the freediving school you want to learn with—there might be an exception.

Specialty Courses or Specific Disciplines

If you have a particular goal in freediving, like getting into a monofin or diving to depth without fins, then the organization you start with may be a deciding factor. For example, AIDA and SSI have a specific monofin course, while Molchanovs teaches and has performance requirements in all the competitive freediving disciplines in their course curriculum. If you’re more interested in the mental aspect of freediving training, Apnea Academy has a specific course just for that.

Course Levels

What’s your goal in freediving? Do you want to stay recreational, or do you have a competitive edge you’d like to explore? Molchanovs and AIDA both have courses up to competitive freediving, meaning that you’ll learn about rules and regulations, how to train for competition physically, and how to prepare beforehand during the course mentally.

Training

Suppose you’re committed to training and want to get guidance on how to train between courses. In that case, Molchanovs is the only organization that offers Base Training and a Workout Generator for every student. Base Training is an organized training plan, while the Workout Generator allows you to choose a specific workout for a single session based on your training location (dry, pool, or depth) and the level of safety available.

Instructor

The instructor is what matters in your freediving course. No matter which organization you choose, there will be instructors who are right for you and instructors whose teaching styles or specialties might not match up with what you’re looking for.

For example, if you want to get into freediving for the holistic, meditative, more recreational side of it, learning from an athlete who has a very structured and military-style approach to freediving won’t give you what you’re looking for. Just the same, if you want to compete, you may not benefit from an instructor who’s all about having fun and joking on the buoy.

So really, the most important aspect of taking your first course is from the right instructor—one who’s (most importantly) safe, but whose personality and teaching style will also click with you. You can always cross over to any freediving organization or get a specific coach for a discipline you want to improve in. However, the first instructor you have should ignite a deep passion for the sport within you.

Want to Become a Professional?

If you’re getting into freediving intending to eventually become an instructor, then the organization you learn with does make a difference. You want to have the certification that matches your target audience, which includes both future employers and students. If you live in the US, you might want to choose PADI, Molchanovs, or even one of the US-based organizations (PFI and FII). But if you aim to teach in Asia, then AIDA or Molchanovs will be more sought after. In Europe and the Mediterranean, Apnea Academy is well-known.

Sure, you can always cross over, but that can be costly, and it may require retraining to meet the performance requirements all over again. And after all, it’s always a positive to learn how to freedive in the same manner that you’ll be teaching it to future students.

Final Thoughts

We covered the key factors to consider when choosing a freediving agency: theory, specialties, course levels, and training, which are helpful filters for narrowing down options. But remember that the instructor you choose matters more than the logo on your certification card. Everyone remembers their first freediving instructor—not just for guiding them through their first breath-hold, but for teaching them to love water in a whole new way.

So start and shape your journey into freediving the right way, with the right mentor to guide you.