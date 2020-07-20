First Responders Celebrated With 50% Discount

U.S. first responders looking to get back in the water and wanting to service their gear can take advantage of the latest promotion from Leisure Pro and Scuba.com, where they can get a 50% discount on the labor cost of having their equipment serviced.

The promotion runs through the end of the summer (Labor Day, September 7th, 2020) and is valid on any scuba gear service.

According to Master Scuba Diver Trainer Darrick at Scuba.com:

“We recommend that scuba equipment be serviced yearly to ensure optimal safety when going for a dive. To celebrate and give back to the frontline responders who courageously put themselves on the line helping their communities every day, we’re offering scuba gear service for only $75 plus parts. Scuba.com and Leisure Pro are proud to help keep first responder’s gear in top shape, so they can enjoy the dive without worry.”

You can find out more information here.