Monday, June 1, 2020
Florida Keys Eye June 1st As A Reopening Date

By Sam Helmy

-

Florida Keys
Officials in the Florida Keys have announced that they will start to reopen for business today, June 1, 2020.

The move comes in the wake of the decline of new COVID-19 infections in Monroe County, and the substantial reduction in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The move does not represent a total return to pre-Coronavirus operating conditions and restrictions on social distancing and the number of guests will be in place. With the reopening, occupancy will be limited to 50% of the Standard occupancy. Also, new disinfection protocols are to be put in place, as well as the mandatory wearing of face masks for visitors and officials.

Tourism officials have welcomed the news and according to Rita Irwin, the chairwoman of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council:

“We appreciate and have supported local government and health officials’ decisions to minimize coronavirus infection rates in the Keys. That said, we are most gratified that we can ease into hosting visitors again. Tourism is the economic lifeblood of the Keys and almost half of our workforce is employed in visitor-related jobs.”

You can find out more information about the Florida Keys here.

