Former Navy Ship R/P FLIP Saved from Scrapyard

This 7-minute feature tells the surprising story of R/P FLIP, a former Navy research ship that flips vertically to become a stable platform at sea. Once destined for the scrapyard, engineering teams rescued her from destruction and restored her unique 90° design. The video begins with archival footage of FLIP’s first trials and segues into the restoration process, which includes scrubbing, retrofitting labs, and reactivating pressure sensors.

We follow the researchers who rely on her distinctive upright posture to study waves, acoustics, and marine life. The narrative balances engineering explanations with ocean science, showing how FLIP’s stability allows precise data gathering even in rough seas. Underwater cameras reveal the hull’s transformation, now covered in biofilm and awaiting its next deployment.

For DeeperBlue’s audience, this is engineering poetry in motion—a practical vessel reborn to serve ocean science. It’s a testament to ingenuity, legacy, and the lengths we go to in our pursuit of understanding the deep.

Watch the video at the top of this post or on YouTube.