Friday, February 12, 2021
Underwater Imaging

Fourth Element Announces The Return Of The UnderBathWater Photographer of the Year Contest

Fourth Element Announces The Return Of The UnderBathWater Photographer of the Year Contest 1
By Sam Helmy

-

Fourth Element's 2021 UnderBathWater Photography Contest
Fourth Element's 2021 UnderBathWater Photography Contest

Fourth Element has announced that its UnderBathWater Photography Competition is back for another year.

Just like last year, there are five categories to enter:

  • Indoor Animal Behavior
  • Self (isolation) Portrait
  • Lockdown Lego
  • Positive/Negative (black & white)
  • Zoom in (macro)

This year, Fourth Element has teamed up with Paralenz and Nauticam to bring you some great prizes, including £1,000/~US$1,370/~€1,139 worth of Fourth Element gear.

The professional winner will receive a Nauticam Macro Converter, while the amateur winner will receive a Paralenz Vaquita camera.

You can find out more and enter here.

 

Fourth Element Announces The Return Of The UnderBathWater Photographer of the Year Contest 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

Underwater Imaging

Martin Zapanta Launches Freediver Photo Collection

John Liang -
Photographer Martin Zapanta has just launched a collection of beautifully choreographed scenes of freedivers surrounded by natural marine life.
Read more
Underwater Imaging

Ikelite Launches New Housing For Canon EOS R6 Mirrorless Camera

Sam Helmy -
Ikelite has announced the release of a new underwater housing for the Canon EOS R6 Mirrorless camera.
Read more
Underwater Imaging

The Winners Of The 2020 Ocean Art Contest Have Been Announced

Sam Helmy -
The Underwater Photography Guide has announced the winners of this year's Ocean Art Contest.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

308,730FansLike
73,877FollowersFollow
2,646FollowersFollow
21,376FollowersFollow
24,085FollowersFollow
1,309SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2021 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US