Fourth Element Announces The Return Of The UnderBathWater Photographer of the Year Contest

Fourth Element has announced that its UnderBathWater Photography Competition is back for another year.

Just like last year, there are five categories to enter:

Indoor Animal Behavior

Self (isolation) Portrait

Lockdown Lego

Positive/Negative (black & white)

Zoom in (macro)

This year, Fourth Element has teamed up with Paralenz and Nauticam to bring you some great prizes, including £1,000/~US$1,370/~€1,139 worth of Fourth Element gear.

The professional winner will receive a Nauticam Macro Converter, while the amateur winner will receive a Paralenz Vaquita camera.

You can find out more and enter here.