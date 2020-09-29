Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Scuba Diving

Fourth Element Introduces New OceanPositive ‘HydroSkin’ Rash Guards

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Fourth Element this week unveiled its latest range of Hydroskin rash guards.

The rash guards are available in the same smooth, high-performance fabric but made with recycled polyester, decreasing the use of virgin materials.

Each HydroSkin helps prevent up to seven plastic bottles from ending up in a landfill or worse still, the ocean.

The rash guards come in various colors in both short- and long-sleeve forms. They retail for US$55.90 (~48 Euros) for the short-sleeve guard to $61.90 (~53 Euros) for the long-sleeve version.

For more info, check out the Fourth Element website at fourthelement.com.

John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

