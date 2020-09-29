Fourth Element Introduces New OceanPositive ‘HydroSkin’ Rash Guards

Fourth Element this week unveiled its latest range of Hydroskin rash guards.

The rash guards are available in the same smooth, high-performance fabric but made with recycled polyester, decreasing the use of virgin materials.

Each HydroSkin helps prevent up to seven plastic bottles from ending up in a landfill or worse still, the ocean.

The rash guards come in various colors in both short- and long-sleeve forms. They retail for US$55.90 (~48 Euros) for the short-sleeve guard to $61.90 (~53 Euros) for the long-sleeve version.

For more info, check out the Fourth Element website at fourthelement.com.