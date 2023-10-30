Fourth Element Introduces New Seeker Mask

Fourth Element recently announced the launch of the new Seeker dive mask.

The Seeker mask’s design focuses on two objectives: maximizing the diver’s field of vision while maintaining the comfort and fit the company is known for.

The single lens design gives the diver a wide field of vision, while the universal fit encompasses most face sizes via facial geometry and a silicone skirt.

Additionally, its low-volume design makes mask clearing and equalization easier, giving the diver a visual experience akin to one’s natural field of vision.

Retailing at US$175.50 (~€166), the Seeker mask is available at authorized dealers and on fourthelement.com.