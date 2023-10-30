Monday, October 30, 2023
Fourth Element Introduces New Seeker Mask

John Liang
By John Liang

Seeker Mask - Fourth Element 2023
Fourth Element recently announced the launch of the new Seeker dive mask.

The Seeker mask’s design focuses on two objectives: maximizing the diver’s field of vision while maintaining the comfort and fit the company is known for.

The single lens design gives the diver a wide field of vision, while the universal fit encompasses most face sizes via facial geometry and a silicone skirt.

Additionally, its low-volume design makes mask clearing and equalization easier, giving the diver a visual experience akin to one’s natural field of vision.

Retailing at US$175.50 (~€166), the Seeker mask is available at authorized dealers and on fourthelement.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

