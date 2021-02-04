Fourth Element Seeks Digital Marketing Assistant

If you’re a creative marketer looking for your next cool job, the folks at Fourth Element might have just the thing.

The company is looking for a Digital Marketing Assistant to help expand and develop their online capabilities.

Fourth Element is looking for someone who’s a team player and has an enthusiasm for sustainability as well as a passion for the ocean environment.

The job will be based at Fourth Element’s head office in Helston, Cornwall, but because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the person who gets the gig will be home-based until it’s safe for staff to return full-time to the offices.

Key responsibilities will include:

* Assisting with website management by maintaining and updating company websites and helping to create a better customer experience as directed by the marketing team

* Assisting with the management of all social media platforms by aiding the creation and analysis of social media posts and our social media channels with a target to increase customers and conversions; Supporting the Marketing team on a range of projects

* Managing a range of online directory listings, ensuring information is up to date

* Reporting – Regular Google Analytics reporting and looking at what’s working, what’s not, why, and how could it be improved. The same for SEO and Social Media

* Setting up targeted email newsletter and analyzing tested content. Helping to create and manage automated email campaigns

and spell checking and selecting images for rich content blogs.

* Essential skills and qualifications include a recognized marketing qualification (undergraduate degree/CIM) or suitable industry experience

* Experience and solid working understanding of Mailchimp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, WordPress, WooCommerce, Google Analytics

* Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office – especially Excel

* Basic working knowledge of Adobe Photoshop

* Ability to work independently and prioritize workload effectively

* Strong organizational skills and the ability to multitask; Clear and consistent written and verbal communication; and a high level of attention to detail.

The application deadline is February 19th, 2021, with a salary ranging from £18,000-£25,000/~US$24,570-$34,113/~20,402 Euros-28,336 Euros. You can get more info here.