Friday, February 5, 2021
Fourth Element Seeks Digital Marketing Assistant

By John Liang

Fourth Element Introduces New OceanPositive 'HydroSkin' Rash Guards
If you’re a creative marketer looking for your next cool job, the folks at Fourth Element might have just the thing.

The company is looking for a Digital Marketing Assistant to help expand and develop their online capabilities.

Fourth Element is looking for someone who’s a team player and has an enthusiasm for sustainability as well as a passion for the ocean environment.

The job will be based at Fourth Element’s head office in Helston, Cornwall, but because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the person who gets the gig will be home-based until it’s safe for staff to return full-time to the offices.

Key responsibilities will include:

* Assisting with website management by maintaining and updating company websites and helping to create a better customer experience as directed by the marketing team
* Assisting with the management of all social media platforms by aiding the creation and analysis of social media posts and our social media channels with a target to increase customers and conversions; Supporting the Marketing team on a range of projects
* Managing a range of online directory listings, ensuring information is up to date
* Reporting – Regular Google Analytics reporting and looking at what’s working, what’s not, why, and how could it be improved. The same for SEO and Social Media
* Setting up targeted email newsletter and analyzing tested content. Helping to create and manage automated email campaigns
and spell checking and selecting images for rich content blogs.
* Essential skills and qualifications include a recognized marketing qualification (undergraduate degree/CIM) or suitable industry experience
* Experience and solid working understanding of Mailchimp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, WordPress, WooCommerce, Google Analytics
* Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office – especially Excel
* Basic working knowledge of Adobe Photoshop
* Ability to work independently and prioritize workload effectively
* Strong organizational skills and the ability to multitask; Clear and consistent written and verbal communication; and a high level of attention to detail.

The application deadline is February 19th, 2021, with a salary ranging from £18,000-£25,000/~US$24,570-$34,113/~20,402 Euros-28,336 Euros. You can get more info here.

John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

