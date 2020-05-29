Fourth Element Unveils New Hydra Drysuit

Fourth Element launched its long-awaited Hydra neoprene drysuit this week.

The Hydra Drysuit is designed with cold-water adventures in mind, and sports a close fitting and streamlined style.

High Density Neoprene (HDN) is used in critical areas throughout the suit. Compressed from 7mm to 4mm, HDN fuses the thermal protection of neoprene with a greater consistency of buoyancy throughout the dive. HDN is laminated with hardwearing fabric on the outside for abrasion resistance, and smoother linings on the inside to increase comfort and aid donning.

Supratex linings protect critical wear areas in the crotch and underarms without limiting freedom of movement. Parts of the suit normally exposed to additional abrasion such as shoulders, waist and knees have a tough Durawear print. Seams are fused and blindstitched before being taped on the inside and external plasma seams prevent abrasion from your equipment or environment.

Mobility is often the trade-off when opting for neoprene drysuits. The Hydra maximizes this mobility with underarm gussets and the same composite YKK dry-zipper used in the Argonaut drysuit which is much more flexible and lighter in weight than the traditional brass zips. Experience has shown that these zips, if looked after properly, will give extended, excellent performance.

4mm compressed neoprene dryboots are fitted as standard. They feature double layer reinforcement, good grip and an ergonomic footbed, and are fitted with Apollo Bio-Dry inflate and dump valves.

The Hydra is supplied with a Hydpro Smooth Pro low-pressure hose. This braided hose is encased in a polyurethane coating which ensures low friction, flexibility and excellent durability even in cold temperatures. Included with every Hydra is a 5mm Neoprene hood and Hydra Changing Bag worth £84.95 (~US$104).

Another first for Fourth Element is that the Hydra Drysuit is available to buy direct online, as well as through dealers, to enable divers to purchase quickly and easily.

The Hydra Drysuit retails for £999/$1399 €1249. For more info, go check out the Fourth Element website.