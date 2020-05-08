The folks at dive apparel maker Fourth Element have unveiled their new Summer 2020 collection, with a wide variety of vests, t-shirts and hoodies available in four “messages of hope.”

Those four messages are: “Guardian,” “OceanPositive,” “Balance,” and “Inner Space.”

According to Fourth Element:

“For summer 2020 there are messages of hope for the environment and celebrations of unity, splashed by a color palette that is anything but gloomy. For divers, freedivers, conservationists and ocean lovers alike, it’s time to come together and tell the world what we believe the future should look like.”

All of the company’s designs are printed in water-based inks, which are free from harmful chemicals and therefore more gentle on the environment. Each t-shirt in this collection is made from 100% Organic Cotton and traceable from farm to factory, GMO-free and grown without the use of chemicals. Even the packaging is 100% plastic free.

For more info, check out the Fourth Element website.