Free Crossover Program Now Available From SSI

After seeing rapid growth, Scuba Schools International has announced that it wants to boost its numbers of talented diving instructors, and is now offering a free crossover program to instructors of other agencies.

The new promotion titled “WE WANT YOU” offers scuba and freediving instructors the option to cross over free of charge.

The crossover kit is designed to provide a risk-free option for instructors to expand their horizons and give them the chance to benefit from SSI’s growth at the moment.

You can find out more information here.