Monday, August 31, 2020
Scuba Diving

Free Crossover Program Now Available From SSI

By Sam Helmy

-

Scuba Diver under an oil rig
After seeing rapid growth, Scuba Schools International has announced that it wants to boost its numbers of talented diving instructors, and is now offering a free crossover program to instructors of other agencies.

The new promotion titled “WE WANT YOU” offers scuba and freediving instructors the option to cross over free of charge.

The crossover kit is designed to provide a risk-free option for instructors to expand their horizons and give them the chance to benefit from SSI’s growth at the moment.

You can find out more information here.

Source
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

