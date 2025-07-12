Saturday, July 12, 2025
Ocean

Free Tote Bag With Orders This July At DeeperBlue Clothing

DeeperBlue.com
By DeeperBlue.com

-

DeeperBlue Launches Plastic-Free July Offer: Free Tote With Orders Over $45
DeeperBlue Launches Plastic-Free July Offer: Free Tote With Orders Over $45

DeeperBlue Clothing is supporting Plastic Free July with a limited-time offer. Spend $45 (approx. £35) or more and get a free reusable tote bag added to your order. Use code BLUETOTE at checkout.

You get a FREE DeeperBlue Supply Co. Tote Bag.  The bag is a rugged, reusable alternative to plastic bags. It’s designed to help divers, ocean lovers, and everyday adventurers cut out single-use plastic without compromising on practicality or style.

Claim your free tote now » https://deeperblue.store/

Why Going Plastic-Free Matters

Every year, over 400 million tonnes of plastic are produced globally. Half of it is designed for single use. 91% of that plastic is never recycled—instead, it ends up in landfills, incinerators, or polluting natural environments.

If current trends continue, plastic in the ocean could outweigh fish by 2050.

Even small changes – like swapping plastic bags for reusable ones – can slow that trajectory. Every tote carried, every bottle refilled, and every shirt made without synthetics contributes to a more sustainable future.

DeeperBlue Launches Plastic-Free July Offer: Free Tote With Orders Over $45
DeeperBlue Launches Plastic-Free July Offer: Free Tote With Orders Over $45

What Else Can You Do?

DeeperBlue Clothing encourages ocean lovers to go further:

And when your gear wears out, it doesn’t go to waste. DeeperBlue Clothing’s Remill take-back scheme turns used items into something new, closing the loop and reducing landfill.

Shop the full DeeperBlue Clothing range and go Plastic-Free this July

DeeperBlue Launches Plastic-Free July Offer: Free Tote With Orders Over $45
DeeperBlue Launches Plastic-Free July Offer: Free Tote With Orders Over $45
DeeperBlue.com
DeeperBlue.comhttps://www.deeperblue.com
DeeperBlue.com is the world's most popular website and community dedicated to Freediving, Scuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,124FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US