Freediving Community Divided After World Championships

Two new social videos from Croatian athletes Vitomir Maricic and Petar Klovar reignited debate over safety and values in the sport. In one reel and a companion post, Maricic frames recent incidents as part of sport in general and shows “the brutal reality of what the deep does to the human body,” arguing that risk exists in all elite competition.

What Sparked The Latest Dispute

You can see the original post on Instagram (CAUTION readers may find content in this video distressing) and has been widely shared publicly on social media since.

Pushback From Athletes

Within hours, a wave of athletes posted counter-messages. The common theme: the videos distort what freediving is, focus on shock value, and risk normalising unsafe images of the sport.

Alenka Artnik: “response to a recent video… showing a distorted image of freediving.”

Zahraa ElHusseiny: “This is why we freedive: for the journey, not the shortcuts.”

Estrella Navarro: “Freediving is a controlled-risk sport, not a high-risk spectacle.”

Posts In Support

While many athletes objected to what they saw as sensationalism, others defended Maricic and Klovar. A number of posts applauded them for speaking openly about the inherent risks of deep freediving. In one such message, a diver posted that “we need honest conversations, not fear-stories,” supporting the idea that risk should be acknowledged rather than hidden.

Media Amplification & Critism

France Apnee Magazine shared the original video, triggering strong discussion in French-language channels. The magazine later addressed the backlash in a follow-up post, acknowledging the sensitivity of accident imagery and context but calling that “freediving is at a crossroads…” and it’s “…about the development of the sport”.

Why The Community Is Split Right Now

This exchange follows a difficult fortnight for the sport:

Against that backdrop, the latest videos and counter-posts reflect two clear positions:

“Show the reality”: proponents argue elite freediving has inherent risk like any major sport and the public should see it plainly. The Maracic and Klovar posts are the focal point for this view.

"Protect the image and culture": athletes argue shock clips glamorise accidents, mislead newcomers, and undermine years of safety work and education.

What’s Next

The AIDA World Championships are now underway in Limassol, Cyprus, putting freediving back on a global stage. There will be a keen eye from freedivers across the world on the competition, especially around safety plans. The competition runs till October 1st 2025.

Organisers will be judged on the clarity of their safety plans and on-site medical pathways. Schedule and event pages confirm the competition window from late September into early October.

We will continue to report on governance, protocols, and athlete perspectives across federations.