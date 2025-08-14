Can We Please Stop Pretending You Can’t Get Bent Freediving?

There’s a persistent myth in the recreational diving world (Scuba and Freediving): that decompression sickness (DCS) only happens to scuba divers. The logic goes something like this:

“You’re not breathing compressed air, so you can’t absorb enough nitrogen to get bent.”

It’s a reassuring idea… but it’s wrong.

DCS in freediving isn’t common, but it absolutely happens. And the longer we ignore it, the more divers risk brushing off symptoms, delaying treatment, or misunderstanding what’s going on inside their bodies.

A History We’ve Ignored

Reports of freedivers suffering from what looked like decompression sickness go back decades. In some regions, divers would perform dozens of dives in a day—often to moderate depths, with short surface intervals. By the afternoon, they’d show signs of neurological distress: confusion, numbness, dizziness, and even loss of consciousness. These were not signs of hypoxia or shallow water blackout. They were decompression symptoms.

But because these divers weren’t breathing compressed gas, their injuries were dismissed or misattributed. The diving community largely ignored them. Scientific attention focused on scuba, where the mechanics of gas loading were more obvious and easier to model.

Yet the symptoms persisted. And eventually, the models caught up.

The Physics of Getting Bent Without a Tank

Every freedive starts with one breath. No regulator, no tank. Just ambient air. So, how is there enough nitrogen to cause DCS?

It comes down to pressure and repetition.

When you descend, your lung volume shrinks due to ambient pressure. But the partial pressures of the gases in your lungs—including nitrogen—increase. That drives nitrogen from your lungs into your blood and tissues. The deeper and longer you dive, the greater this effect. And when you surface, the process reverses. That’s basic physics.

On a single dive, the amount of nitrogen absorbed is small. But freedivers rarely do just one dive. During training or spearfishing, a diver might do 30, 40, or even 100 dives in a single session, often with surface intervals of just 30 to 90 seconds. Over time, nitrogen accumulates. And with short rests between dives, there’s no time for that gas to off-gas fully.

This is the core of freediving DCS: repetitive exposure with insufficient recovery.

Why It’s Neurological

Scuba divers with DCS often experience joint pain or skin symptoms. Freedivers, on the other hand, tend to experience neurological issues. The most likely explanation lies in the lungs.

In normal conditions, venous gas emboli (VGE)—tiny nitrogen bubbles formed during decompression—are filtered out in the lungs. They get trapped in the pulmonary capillaries and are exhaled. This prevents those bubbles from reaching the brain or spinal cord.

But in freediving, things change.

At depth, blood shifts into the lungs to protect against pressure. That shift compresses any trapped VGE in the pulmonary arteries. Compressed bubbles are small enough to slip through into the arterial side of circulation. Once arterialized, they can travel to the brain or other sensitive tissues. Then, during ascent, those bubbles expand again—potentially causing microembolisms and the cascade of symptoms we associate with neurological DCS.

This mechanism is supported by observed symptoms, by bubble studies, and by the way affected divers respond to hyperbaric treatment.

The Problem With Assumptions

Many freedivers assume that as long as they breathe up calmly, avoid packing, and don’t push blackout limits, they’re safe. But good technique doesn’t erase physiological risk. Gas loading and off-gassing are passive processes governed by time, pressure, and tissue saturation, not by intention or skill.

Some freediving protocols recommend minimum surface intervals between dives. A common standard is twice the dive time, so a one-minute dive requires a two-minute rest. That’s a good start, but it’s a conservative average, not a physiological truth. The interval of surface needed depends on depth, time at depth, number of repetitions, and individual susceptibility.

It’s also worth noting that many freedivers don’t follow those recommendations. In training, competitions, or while hunting, divers may do sequences of deep dives with minimal recovery, sometimes for hours.

Without accurate dive logging or tracking tools, it’s easy to underestimate cumulative exposure.

Surface Oxygen Use: Helpful or Hazardous?

Surface oxygen use has become increasingly common in freediving, particularly in safety or recovery settings. While breathing high-concentration O? can aid recovery and reduce nitrogen load, it’s not a magic fix. In some cases, applying oxygen too late, for too short a time, or without monitoring can create a false sense of security.

In technical diving, oxygen is used with strict timing and planning to accelerate off-gassing during decompression stops. In freediving, we often apply it more casually – without truly understanding how long it takes to be effective, or how it interacts with the diver’s previous profiles.

Oxygen is a tool. Like any tool, it can be used to either help or harm, depending on how it’s used.

Recognizing the Signs

Freediving DCS doesn’t always show up immediately. Symptoms can appear hours after the last dive or develop gradually over time. They often don’t look like what we expect from scuba-related DCS.

Common signs include:

Numbness or tingling, especially in the extremities

Visual disturbances (blurred vision, blind spots)

Weakness or coordination issues

Fatigue or confusion

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Headaches with no apparent cause

These symptoms may fade, persist, or worsen. In many cases, divers chalk them up to overexertion or dehydration. That’s a dangerous assumption. If symptoms are neurological, persistent, or unexplained, the safest course of action is to consult a diving medicine specialist – and consider recompression therapy.

What Needs to Change

The freediving community needs to catch up. As more people push the limits of depth, repetition, and performance, the risks will increase, especially among newer divers who may not be aware that decompression is a factor.

Here’s what needs to shift:

Acknowledge That Freediving DCS Is Real – It’s not a myth. It’s not rare because it’s impossible—it’s rare because we haven’t been looking. Once we start tracking symptoms, patterns, and treatment responses, we’ll likely find it’s more common than we thought. Track Your Diving Like It Matters – If you’re doing depth training or spearfishing for hours, log your dives. Count your surface intervals. Use a watch or app that tracks repetitions and recovery. Without data, you’re flying blind. Stop Treating Oxygen Like a Shortcut – Used correctly, oxygen can help. But slapping on a mask for 3 minutes after a hard dive doesn’t undo hours of nitrogen loading. If you plan to use oxygen in training or recovery, it’s essential to understand the protocols and the science behind them. Listen to Your Body – Even Hours Later – DCS symptoms may not appear immediately. If something feels off later in the day – especially after deep or repetitive diving—don’t assume it’s nothing. The sooner you catch symptoms, the more effective the treatment will be. Support Research and Education – This area is still developing. There’s limited formal research on freediving-specific DCS mechanisms, but anecdotal evidence and clinical observations are growing. Supporting organizations and professionals studying this topic helps move the sport forward safely and responsibly.

Dive Boldly, But Dive Smart

Freediving is about mastery of breath, of movement, of self. But no amount of control at the surface will change the physics of gas diffusion and pressure at depth. It’s time to stop pretending that freedivers are immune to decompression injury just because we’re not breathing tanks.

Diving smart doesn’t mean diving scared. It means understanding the risks, managing your exposures, and being honest when things don’t feel right. The deeper we go as a community, the more critical it is to carry our knowledge with us, and leave the myths behind.