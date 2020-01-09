If you’ve been interested in taking up freediving but suffer from chronic stress, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder and wonder if that would hinder you, there’s a new course this year that might be just the ticket.

Freediving instructor Lily Crespy of Dahab Freedivers is offering a one-week retreat in Dahab, Egypt, this coming August aimed at complete beginners in freediving who suffer from PTSD or stress and anxiety.

“Having suffered from PTSD myself twice in the past, my personal experience has shown me that freediving can help, if not cure, at least better handle the symptoms.”

Through the discovery of freediving and workshops both in and out of the water, participants will gain tools which will then help in their everyday life to better handle and cope with these emotions, find a better relaxation and better sleep, learn to let go, reconnect to the body, and get self-esteem and self-confidence back.

The group will be a maximum of nine persons, to ensure a really personalized experience, where each one will feel heard and safe.

Participants will take an entry-level course (AIDA2), which is open to complete beginners. The course will be stretched out over five days (instead of the usual two-and-a-half days), so as to add extra activities, including relaxation exercises, visualizations, meditation, as well as a fun-dive in the famous Blue Hole. The course will also close the week with a typical bedouin dinner together in the desert under the stars.

The price for the FULL workshop includes accommodation in the Red Sea Relax hotel, in a shared double/twin room, will cost €520 (~US$578). A single room will cost an extra €50 (~$56).

The price for just the workshop, no accommodations, will be €300 (~$333).

There will also be a €20 certification cost, if you wish to be AIDA-certified at the end of the week.

For more info, send an email to [email protected].