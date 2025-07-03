Freediving Sun Protection: How to Avoid Permanent Damage

When you’re in tropical locations like Indonesia or the Philippines, it’s easy to spot a freediver on land — just look for the famous mask tan or overly-tanned hands!

Unfortunately, the consequences of all this sun exposure over time can be much less amusing. As a freediving instructor for the past eight years, I’ve developed melasma — a skin condition that causes patchy discoloration on my face. This discoloration only appears on the parts of my skin exposed to the sun while freediving (parts of cheeks and upper lip area), creating a kind of ‘reverse’ mask tan.

Meanwhile, three freediving instructors I know constantly battle recurring sunburns and blisters on their lips. These permanent skin conditions could have been prevented, but now my friends and I will have to manage them for life.

Even though weird tan lines seem like an on-the-job hazard for instructors or people on freediving trips, they absolutely shouldn’t be. The sun and salt water can be harsh on our equipment, hair, and skin. Just as we care for and rinse our equipment in freshwater after diving, we should give the same kind of attention to our bodies.

So, how exactly does the sun affect our skin, and how do we protect ourselves effectively during long freediving sessions bathed in sunshine? Let’s dive in.

The Sun Is Not Your Friend

While we need vitamin D from sun exposure (and certain foods), the reality is that the time needed per day in the sunlight is only 10–15 minutes.

Too much sun exposure will cause sun damage, which can be short-term or long-term — think dry skin, sunburns, actinic keratosis (scaly patch of skin or bump that doesn’t go away without medical intervention), and loss of collagen (causing deep wrinkles and fine lines). With enough repeated sun damage, premature aging (referred to as ‘photoaging’) can occur. Don’t forget that certain medications and skin products you may be using can also increase your skin’s sensitivity to sun damage.

Even a tan, which can look like a healthy glow, is a sign of DNA damage. And on an even more serious note, sun damage is not only visually unappealing — over time, enough repeated sun damage can result in skin cancer, especially for people with lighter skin and eyes, who naturally have less melanin in their skin.

While skin care is often an afterthought when we’re younger, signs of photoaging can be an unwelcome surprise, especially for those of us who spend too much time in the sun. So, how can we, the people who spend so much time on the surface between dives and swimming out to dive spots, prevent unsightly tan lines and, even more importantly, sun damage?

How to Prevent Sun Damage and Tan Lines

The first line of defense is simple: avoid peak sun hours when possible. UV rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., so early morning or late afternoon dives can significantly reduce your exposure. And yet, this isn’t always practical, which is where protective gear becomes essential.

Sunscreen — to an extent

Sunscreen is something you should wear every time you’re out in the sun. However, sunscreen cannot block all ultraviolet (UV) light, even the highest sun protection factors (SPF). Let’s assume that you put on enough sunscreen (which many of us don’t) and reapply as needed (which can be challenging to do while diving): you’ll still tan eventually, which is unfortunately a sign of skin damage. However, you’re still significantly reducing the amount of UV reaching your skin, thereby minimizing its impact.

Sunscreens come in two variants: they can use chemicals to keep UV rays at bay (called “chemical” sunscreens) or they act as a physical barrier from the sun (referred to as “mineral” or “physical” sunscreens). Chemical sunscreen ingredients contain certain ingredients that are harmful to reefs. On the other hand, a mineral sunscreen, such as zinc oxide, is reef-safe.

Zinc Paste

For freediving in particular, the zinc oxide sunscreen that’ll stay on the longest and provide the most protection is the textured paste, which you must spread generously on your face to leave a thick layer. I personally like Surfyogis Surfscreen Zinc for freediving as it’s very dense, so it stays on well and is less likely to need reapplication (unless sessions run long). Apply it to a completely dry face with no sunscreen underneath, and don’t forget to apply it to your lips.

For regular days of hanging out at the beach without freediving gear, I like Surfmud Tinted Covering Cream, as it’s skin-colored, more creamy, and easy to apply (but a little too creamy for long sessions in the ocean). Pair it with a lip balm that has SPF for complete sun protection.

How to remove zinc: It’s essential to remove zinc from your face before taking off your wetsuit, so the product doesn’t get on your equipment more than necessary. I prefer using micellar water on a cotton pad because it’s a non-oily, water-based cleanser that’s inexpensive and very effective. To clean zinc off my mask and snorkel, I use the same cotton pad I use for my face and rub it over the skirt and snorkel. For wetsuits, I found that applying micellar water directly to the material and gently rubbing it removes the zinc easily.

Pros:

Physical barrier against the sun

Works well for diving with a mask and snorkel or with a nose clip

Can be applied to any exposed skin area (don’t forget your lips!)

Is easily removed with micellar water

Cons:

May need reapplication for longer sessions (depending on the paste’s thickness)

Can get onto your equipment (but micellar water makes it easy to remove)

It can be challenging to find if you need it in remote locations (order online beforehand)

Dive Buff, Swim Cap, or Diving Cap

Forehead protection

A buff is a lightweight, breathable piece of fabric that can be used on your hair, neck, or face. Personally, as someone with a larger forehead, I use it on my hair and forehead (underneath my wetsuit hood) to protect the exposed skin between the wetsuit hood and mask. Look for one with ultraviolet protection factor (UPF), which acts as a SPF rating for apparel. A swim cap can work, too!

You can also use a diving cap (which looks like a baseball cap) to protect your forehead while diving. I find that the floppier, bucket-style hats cover my eyes while I dive, while diving caps have a stiffer brim that doesn’t fold against resistance (without causing much drag).

Face protection

You can also use a diving buff to put over the lower half of your face and nose while swimming out to a dive spot. With a snorkel in, you’re still free to breathe. However, you must pull it down before diving so that your mouth is free to recover and breathe at the surface; therefore, it only works when you need to wear a snorkel for an extended period.

Pros:

Excellent forehead sun protection when worn under a wetsuit hood

Can protect the lower half of your face when using a snorkel

Cons:

When worn on the lower half of your face, it must be removed before diving so recovery breaths aren’t impeded

Facekini

Facekinis are popular amongst Asian freedivers, yet not so much among Westerners. Especially in parts of Asia, you can find some that have a pre-cut mouth hole, or you can buy a balaclava (ski mask) and cut the mouth hole yourself. Unfortunately, you might still have trouble doing recovery breaths after a dive as the mouth hole can shift; it can also loosen with time.

Something I found that’s very cool and available in Taiwan is a special facekini targeted toward freedivers, which I paired above with a buff for forehead coverage. The facekini is made of neoprene and looks somewhat like a knight’s mask: it covers the entire lower half of your face and has a large slit of an opening that covers your mouth completely, but allows you to put a snorkel in. As of June 2025, the company can ship to Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. South Korea and Taiwan.

Hopefully, they’ll expand their shipping destinations in the future! Note that this facekini is designed to be worn with a mask — freedivers who use nose clips cannot use this option.

Pros:

Complete sun protection for the lower half of your face

The Taiwanese facekini is made especially for freedivers and works even when recovery breathing (you can also easily flip the upper section of the facekini up while diving)

Cons:

Facekinis or balaclavas with hand-made mouth holes may still stifle recovery breaths or loosen over time

Only works with a mask; will not work for nose clip users

Extremity Protection

While freediving, our hands are constantly exposed to the sun’s damaging rays, either on top of the buoy or wrapped around a buoy handle. Full-coverage gloves (you can even use cheaper gardening gloves) or weightlifting gloves (the fingerless ones) act as a barrier against the sun, keeping you from having weathered-looking hands as you age. Additionally, socks protect your exposed ankles, whether you use diving socks or regular, thin socks intended for land use.

Start Today

I wish I’d known all this when I started freediving — but my 20-something self thought my skin would be young forever, while my 30-something self pays the price for years of being too carefree under the sun. My melasma serves as a daily reminder that sun damage is permanent (yet manageable), but yours doesn’t have to be inevitable.

I’ll tell you like I tell my little beach-loving little sisters and fellow freediving instructors: don’t learn the hard way! Try the zinc paste, experiment with dive buffs or diving caps, or make your facekini. And seriously — always wear sunscreen.

Your future older and wiser self will thank you.