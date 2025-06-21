Saturday, June 21, 2025
Video Of The Week

Freediving Through Moorea, French Polynesia

By DeeperBlue.com

-

MORE FROM OUR VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Set in Moorea’s turquoise lagoons, this ~10-minute short is a pure immersion into breath-hold freedom. Opening with sun-filtered shafts of light, the camera follows freedivers through coral valleys and dense schools of reef fish. Every movement is fluid; every descent feels natural. The absence of narration allows silence to take hold, emphasizing the diver’s pulse, bubbles, and stillness in the water.

Stylistically minimalist, the film feels like an aquatic poem: long shots of kelp forests swaying, dolphins flashing by, and divers hovering in midwater. The audio blends ambient whispers of waves and the diver’s exhalations. For DeeperBlue’s audience, it’s a beautiful lesson in sensory diving – a reminder that freediving isn’t just a sport, but a method of meditation.

Watch the video at the top of this post or on YouTube.

 

What is Video of the Week? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing.  We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

Got a great video to share? Send us your video today here

DeeperBlue.com
DeeperBlue.comhttps://www.deeperblue.com
DeeperBlue.com is the world's most popular website and community dedicated to Freediving, Scuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,124FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,500FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US