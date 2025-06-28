Saturday, June 28, 2025
Video Of The Week

Freediving with Humpback Whales

By DeeperBlue.com

-

MORE FROM OUR VIDEO OF THE WEEK

This ~8-minute feature explores the rare intimacy of freediving alongside humpback whales in Antarctic waters. Cameras trace spiraling divers ascending toward 15-meter whales, powering through their songs and tail flukes. The video lingers on eye-level encounters: a gently curved body, a flash of white pectoral fin, and the mutual curiosity of marine mammal and human.

What makes this compelling is the harmony of the movement. The freedivers don’t chase – they respond. Gentle turns mimic whale lunges; slow glides mirror whale exhalations. Brief voice-over notes stress safety, respect, and observation. For DeeperBlue readers, it’s an inspiring demonstration of how free divers can be quiet students in another species’ world.

Watch the video at the top of this post or on YouTube.

 

What is Video of the Week? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing.  We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

Got a great video to share? Send us your video today here

DeeperBlue.com
DeeperBlue.comhttps://www.deeperblue.com
DeeperBlue.com is the world's most popular website and community dedicated to Freediving, Scuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,124FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,500FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US