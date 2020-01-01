Freediving World Series To Launch In 2020

The Freediving World Series will kick off in 2020, with plans for events in the waters off all five inhabited continents featuring the world’s top athletes vying for the title of deepest woman and man.

The competition will start off in May with the Caribbean Cup in Honduras, followed by Vertical Blue in the Bahamas in June, then Kalamata, Greece in September, Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt in November and Panglao, Phillipines the following March of 2021.

The Freediving World Series is a joint venture project between Vertical Blue and the World Underwater Federation (CMAS).

For more info, check out the Vertical Blue Facebook page or watch the video below.