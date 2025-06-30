Monday, June 30, 2025
French Polynesia Announces The Largest Ever MPA

By Sam Helmy

French Polynesia diving

The government of French Polynesia has announced the creation of the world’s largest Marine Protected Area.

The announcement was made at the United Nations Ocean Conference in France, where the French Polynesian President Moetai Brotherson stated that the newly created marine protected area is scheduled to encompass the entire Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

This is a staggering 4.8 million square kilometers, or roughly 1.9 million square miles.

More details include:

  • The MPA will include a total of 1.086 million km² (nearly 420,000 mi²) of highly or fully protected ocean, which is twice the size of mainland France.
  • Of the above area, 900,000 km² (about 350,000 mi²) will be fully protected:
  • 220,000 km² (85,000 mi²) near the Society Islands.
  • 680,000 km² (263,000 mi²) near the Gambier Islands.
  • 186,000 km² (72,000 mi²) will be designated as an artisanal fishing zone, permitting only traditional line fishing.
  • In fully protected areas, no extractive fishing or mining will be allowed.

Brotherson stated about the new MPA:

“We have been managing this EEZ wisely for centuries, using the techniques that were passed on from the generations before us and our ancestors.”

While Razan Al Mubarak, president of the IUCN commented about the new MPA stating:

“This level of ambition is what the world needs to help turn the tide back in favor of a healthy and productive ocean…this sets a new trend in the establishment of large scale highly protected MPAs.”

Conservation International CEO M. Sanjayan gave a statement about the new MPA saying:

“These waters are teeming with life — sharks, whales, sea turtles, and coral reefs that are among the healthiest ever studied. For the people of French Polynesia, the ocean is everything: it sustains livelihoods, nourishes communities, and anchors cultural identity. Protecting it means safeguarding a way of life — and offering the world a powerful example of bold ocean leadership.”

Sourceicriforum.org
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

