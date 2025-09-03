Wednesday, September 3, 2025
‘Frog Fathers 2’ Documentary Final Trailer Released

By John Liang

-

Force Blue Trailer for 'FROG FATHERS 2: Last Battle of the Pacific' (Image via YouTube)
Force Blue Trailer for 'FROG FATHERS 2: Last Battle of the Pacific' (Image via YouTube)

The final trailer for the documentary film “FROG FATHERS 2: Last Battle of the Pacific” has been released.

As a sequel to last year’s “FROG FATHERS: Lessons from the Normandy Surf,” this next project will turn its attention to the Pacific — and to one of the bloodiest battles in US military history.

FORCE BLUE, along with its partners the publishers of the “World of Warships” video game as well as the National World War II Museum, the National Navy UDT SEAL Museum, plus Reef Encounters International and Luminox, took part in a coral reef restoration project off the coast of Okinawa last July.

The effort sought to restore corals to a section of reef on Okinawa that US frogmen destroyed 80 years ago.

In an Instagram post issued this week, FORCE BLUE said:

“Four (4) U.S. Special Operations veterans travel to Okinawa to rebuild the same coral reefs their forefathers destroyed eighty years ago. Through this gesture and an honest, often difficult, examination of the events that transpired during the horrific 82-day battle, they attempt to pay homage to those who fought, died and were forced to endure one of World War II’s bloodiest campaigns.”

Check out the final trailer below.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

