‘Frog Fathers 2’ Documentary Final Trailer Released

The final trailer for the documentary film “FROG FATHERS 2: Last Battle of the Pacific” has been released.

As a sequel to last year’s “FROG FATHERS: Lessons from the Normandy Surf,” this next project will turn its attention to the Pacific — and to one of the bloodiest battles in US military history.

FORCE BLUE, along with its partners the publishers of the “World of Warships” video game as well as the National World War II Museum, the National Navy UDT SEAL Museum, plus Reef Encounters International and Luminox, took part in a coral reef restoration project off the coast of Okinawa last July.

The effort sought to restore corals to a section of reef on Okinawa that US frogmen destroyed 80 years ago.

In an Instagram post issued this week, FORCE BLUE said:

“Four (4) U.S. Special Operations veterans travel to Okinawa to rebuild the same coral reefs their forefathers destroyed eighty years ago. Through this gesture and an honest, often difficult, examination of the events that transpired during the horrific 82-day battle, they attempt to pay homage to those who fought, died and were forced to endure one of World War II’s bloodiest campaigns.”

Check out the final trailer below.