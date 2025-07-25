Gallaudet Joins National Marine Sanctuary Foundation As A Trustee

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation this week announced the appointment of retired US Navy Rear Adm. Tim Gallaudet to the foundation’s Board of Trustees.

The foundation said:

“Adm. Gallaudet is a visionary strategist in building connections to bring together different sectors towards common missions. His network bridges ocean science and discovery luminaries, heritage and preservation champions, service and naval intelligence professionals, technology startups and ocean enterprise ventures.”

As CEO of Ocean STL Consulting, Gallaudet serves as a strategic advisor for a variety of technology startups, research institutions and philanthropies. He is the former acting Under Secretary for Oceans and Atmosphere and Assistant Secretary of Commerce and acting and Deputy Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Prior to NOAA, Gallaudet served for 32 years in the US Navy, completing his career as the Oceanographer of the Navy and senior liaison officer to the NOAA administrator. He also has served on numerous boards and advisory panels, including Force Blue, the Advisory Council for Project Recover, the Director’s Council for Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the White House Ocean Research Advisory Panel, among others.

Laura Zagar and Dawn Rodney, co-chairs of the NMSF’s board of trustees, said in a joint statement:

“Admiral Gallaudet brings a breadth of accomplishment and visionary leadership as a staunch advocate for America’s public waters and we are excited to have him be a member of the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation Board of Trustees.”

While foundation President and CEO Joel Johnson added:

“We are honored to welcome Admiral Gallaudet to the Board of Trustees at a pivotal time for the future of America’s national marine sanctuaries. His leadership at NOAA and across the defense, technology, and scientific communities exemplifies the bold, forward-thinking approach we need to secure a vision of innovation and stewardship of our most treasured waters. His deep understanding of how to unite national security, economic growth, and ocean health makes him an invaluable guide as we accelerate public-private partnerships in marine sanctuaries and enterprise-level opportunities nationwide.”