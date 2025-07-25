Friday, July 25, 2025
Ocean

Gallaudet Joins National Marine Sanctuary Foundation As A Trustee

John Liang
By John Liang

-

National Marine Sanctuary Foundation Welcomes New Trustee Admiral Tim Gallaudet (Image credit: NMSF)
National Marine Sanctuary Foundation Welcomes New Trustee Admiral Tim Gallaudet (Image credit: NMSF)

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation this week announced the appointment of retired US Navy Rear Adm. Tim Gallaudet to the foundation’s Board of Trustees.

The foundation said:

“Adm. Gallaudet is a visionary strategist in building connections to bring together different sectors towards common missions. His network bridges ocean science and discovery luminaries, heritage and preservation champions, service and naval intelligence professionals, technology startups and ocean enterprise ventures.”

As CEO of Ocean STL Consulting, Gallaudet serves as a strategic advisor for a variety of technology startups, research institutions and philanthropies. He is the former acting Under Secretary for Oceans and Atmosphere and Assistant Secretary of Commerce and acting and Deputy Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Prior to NOAA, Gallaudet served for 32 years in the US Navy, completing his career as the Oceanographer of the Navy and senior liaison officer to the NOAA administrator. He also has served on numerous boards and advisory panels, including Force Blue, the Advisory Council for Project Recover, the Director’s Council for Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the White House Ocean Research Advisory Panel, among others.

Gallaudet Joins NMSF Board of Trustees (Image credit: Palau International Coral Reef Center)
Gallaudet Joins NMSF Board of Trustees (Image credit: Palau International Coral Reef Center)

Laura Zagar and Dawn Rodney, co-chairs of the NMSF’s board of trustees, said in a joint statement:

“Admiral Gallaudet brings a breadth of accomplishment and visionary leadership as a staunch advocate for America’s public waters and we are excited to have him be a member of the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation Board of Trustees.”

While foundation President and CEO Joel Johnson added:

“We are honored to welcome Admiral Gallaudet to the Board of Trustees at a pivotal time for the future of America’s national marine sanctuaries. His leadership at NOAA and across the defense, technology, and scientific communities exemplifies the bold, forward-thinking approach we need to secure a vision of innovation and stewardship of our most treasured waters. His deep understanding of how to unite national security, economic growth, and ocean health makes him an invaluable guide as we accelerate public-private partnerships in marine sanctuaries and enterprise-level opportunities nationwide.”

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,124FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US