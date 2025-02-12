Garmin Introduces Descent G2 Dive Computer

Garmin this week unveiled announced the Descent G2 watch-style dive computer.

The Descent G2 has support for multiple dive modes — ranging from technical diving to freediving — along with features like a dive readiness score and Garmin’s suite of health, fitness and connected features. It also sports an eco-friendly design with parts made with recycled ocean-bound plastics and up to 10 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales Dan Bartel says:

“Whether you’re a novice diver or more seasoned, the Descent G2 is designed to grow with you — even into tech diving. And with popular features for life above the water like dive readiness, 24/7 heart rate, advanced sleep monitoring and more, there is no limit as to what this watch can do before, during and after your next dive.”

The Descent G2 features a 1.2-inch/30.48mm AMOLED display, making it easier to read more data at a glance — even while underwater. Designed with environmental responsibility in mind, 100 percent of the plastic used to make the watch’s housing, bezel and buttons come from recycled ocean-bound plastics. The material is complemented by a strong sapphire lens, 100-meter/328-foot dive-rated case and leakproof buttons.

The Descent G2 is also available in two colorways — black and paloma/shell pink — and is compatible with QuickFit bands so divers can easily change their band color to match the style of their gear.

Using the dive readiness feature on the Descent G2, divers can gain insights into how lifestyle factors like sleep, stress, recent exercise and jet lag can affect their body’s overall preparedness to dive. A higher readiness score may suggest it’s a good time to dive, while a lower score may be reason to consider using a higher conservatism setting or choose an easier dive.

Recreational dive features include:

Multiple dive modes: Track all types of diving, including single and multi-gas (including nitrox and trimix), closed-circuit rebreather (CCR) and gauge.

Track all types of diving, including single and multi-gas (including nitrox and trimix), closed-circuit rebreather (CCR) and gauge. In-dive compass: Navigate below the waterline with a built-in 3-axis compass.

Navigate below the waterline with a built-in 3-axis compass. Big numbers mode: View critical data, like no-decompression limit (NDL), time and depth thanks to a simplified screen and larger text.

Freedive features include:

Dynamic apnea mode: Track pool dives while training for the next freedive.

Apnea alerts: Reduce the need to look at the watch during a dive by receiving audible and haptic alerts for custom depth, interval, direction, target depth and neutral buoyancy.

Variometer: Receive audible and haptic alerts based on descent or ascent rates.

Velocity chart: Log velocity and review descent and ascent rates, as well as hang time, throughout the dive in the Garmin Dive smartphone app.

Once back on dry land, the dive log lets users review their data, track gear, take notes and share details via the Garmin Dive app. Surface GPS can also help users track their entry and exit points and view them on a map.

Additionally, the Descent G2 incorporates Garmin’s suite of health and wellness, training and connected features for life above the water. Those include:

Health and wellness monitoring: Track heart rate 24/7; keep tabs on daily steps, calories burned and floors climbed; receive a full breakdown of light, deep and REM sleep stages as well as a sleep score and advanced sleep insights; gain a deeper understanding of overall health with heart rate variability (HRV) status; track stress, hydration and respiration; and monitor Pulse Ox2 while awake or asleep.

Track heart rate 24/7; keep tabs on daily steps, calories burned and floors climbed; receive a full breakdown of light, deep and REM sleep stages as well as a sleep score and advanced sleep insights; gain a deeper understanding of overall health with heart rate variability (HRV) status; track stress, hydration and respiration; and monitor Pulse Ox2 while awake or asleep. Training insights: Stay active with dozens of preloaded sports apps for cycling, open-water swimming, strength training and more; track intensity minutes, VO2 max, heat and altitude acclimation and recovery time; follow Garmin Coach training plans that adapt day-to-day based on performance, recovery and health metrics; and view an entire week of daily suggested workouts that adapt after every run or bike ride.

Stay active with dozens of preloaded sports apps for cycling, open-water swimming, strength training and more; track intensity minutes, VO2 max, heat and altitude acclimation and recovery time; follow Garmin Coach training plans that adapt day-to-day based on performance, recovery and health metrics; and view an entire week of daily suggested workouts that adapt after every run or bike ride. Connectivity tools: When paired with a compatible Apple or Android smartphone, receive emails, texts and alerts; get a complete look at health and fitness stats in Garmin Connect; workout with peace of mind with incident detection, assistance and LiveTrack3; breeze through checkout lines with Garmin Pay contactless payments; and download watch faces, data fields and apps from the Connect IQ store right to the watch.

Available now, the Descent G2 has a suggested retail price of US$699.99/~€675.42. For more info, go to www.garmin.com.