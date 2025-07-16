Garmin Unveils Descent S1 Dive Buoy

Garmin this week unveiled its new Descent S1 Buoy to help strengthen diver communication and enhance peace of mind for divers and crew.

Using Garmin’s SubWave sonar networking technology, the buoy integrates with the company’s dive computers to help crew members on the surface track and monitor up to eight divers and exchange preset messages with those using a compatible dive computer and Descent T2 transceiver.

For increased situational awareness, connected divers can also see the distance and direction to the buoy and receive guidance to help them know where to surface.

For divers, the S1 Buoy has these specific features:

• Find my buoy: Connected divers can see the distance and direction back to the buoy – whether it’s tethered in place, on the anchor line of a boat or on the boat’s tag line during a drift dive – and use it to navigate back to the buoy.

• Diver-to-surface messaging: When using a connected Descent dive computer, divers can tell those on the surface where they are, where they’re going, if they need to come up early and their remaining decompression time.

• Extended diver-to-diver messaging: While beneath the surface, the buoy extends the range of diver-to-diver messaging capabilities. Divers with compatible Descent dive computers can exchange preset messages with one another up to 100 meters away.

• Post-dive review: After returning to the surface, view underwater heatmaps on the Garmin Dive smart-device app to see where explorations took place.

Topside crews can better track divers with the following features:

• Remote diver monitoring: Track tank pressures, diver location and depth, and more when divers are equipped with a compatible dive computer and Descent T2 transceiver. Automatic alerts can also let topside crew members know when a diver’s tank pressure is low.

• Surface-to-diver messaging: Topside crews can exchange preset messages with connected Descent dive computers underwater, allowing them to communicate with divers and send out a diver recall if the dive needs to be cut short.

• Diver location tracking: Track the approximate range to each diver in the SubWave sonar network — up to 100 meters/328ft away from the buoy.

Retailing for US$2,499.99/~€2,154, the Descent S1 Buoy weighs just 2 pounds/.91kg and has an IPX8 water rating to 10 meters/33ft. The rechargeable lithium battery provides up to 15 hours of battery life so it can be used during a typical weekend dive trip before needing to be recharged.

To keep divers connected to their topside crew, the buoy uses Wi-Fi technology to wirelessly connect to the Garmin Dive app, up to 60 meters/197ft away.

Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing Susan Lyman said:

“Garmin is focused on creating essential products designed to help keep divers safe. The

groundbreaking Descent S1 buoy adds game-changing communication, navigation and safety capabilities between divers and their surface crew, making it the next must-have piece of kit for dive teams, charter operations, instructors and more.”

For more info, go to garmin.com.