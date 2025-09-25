Garmin Unveils New Descent X30 Large-Format Dive Computer

The folks at Garmin today unveiled the company’s new Descent X30 large-format dive computer.

The Descent X30 features a 2.4-inch/6.1cm display and a housing and bezel made with recycled ocean-bound plastics.

It also sports large, leakproof metal buttons, a 10 ATM dive rating and up to 30 hours of battery life. Additionally, the Descent X30 includes support for multiple dive profiles and new “NDL Aware” depth metrics to help divers explore for longer.

Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing Susan Lyman said:

“We understand how important it is for recreational divers to have a large, bright display that is easy to read while below the surface. The Descent X30 does just that with a rugged design, vivid screen and essential dive features; it’s the perfect companion for those who enjoy taking in the beauty of the underwater world.”

In flip-screen mode, the diver can orient the buttons on either the top or the bottom of the device to easily operate in conjunction with other dive gear.

The new NDL Aware depth metrics work in real time to show how specific depth changes can impact the No-Decompression Limit. Additionally, Surface GPS lets divers navigate to dive sites, start the dive right on target and review their dives in the Garmin Dive app, while a 3-axis digital compass helps divers navigate precisely throughout the dive.

While underwater, divers can maintain situational awareness with audible and vibration alerts and use the dynamic depth chart to see a real-time graph of their depth and a projected ascent plan that includes safety or decompression stops.

The Descent X30 can also help divers interested in going beyond the recreational limits with support for multi-gas dive profiles, including trimix. And when paired with an inReach satellite communicator and dive case, divers can remotely trigger an SOS message while above the surface.

The Descent X30 has a suggested retail price of US$749.99/~€638. For more information, go to garmin.com.