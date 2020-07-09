GO Diving Show Dates Announced

With diving in the UK slowly starting back up again amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the GO Diving Show announced this week that their next event would take place in February 2021.

The GO Diving Show will take place at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry from Friday February 19th to Sunday the 21st, 2021.

The show’s format will be the same, with an industry-only day on Friday and the weekend open to the general public.

“We are still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, although there is light at the end of the tunnel, and like everyone, we will be keeping a close eye on how the worldwide recovery is progressing as we near the end of the year.

“We will be strictly following government guidelines that are in place, such as social distancing, hand sanitiser stations and so on.”

For the latest info on the Go Diving Show, check out godivingshow.com.

In related dive show news, organizers of the UK Dive Show in Birmingham announced this week that they have rescheduled their event from October 24th-25th of this year to Spring 2021.

According to an announcement issued Wednesday:

“It will come as no surprise that, like many other organisations, the Dive Show is keeping a close weather eye on the gradual relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in the UK and around the world.

“In particular, it is good to see the return of UK scuba diving, increasing national and international travel, and the recent reducing of the social distancing limit in England.

“However, while it is expected that for most of us life will be feeling rather more normal by the autumn, it is considered that a better Dive Show experience will be achieved for visitors and exhibitors alike by moving the planned 24/25 October event to a later date.

“So with this in mind, following consultation with a number of exhibitors and speakers the Dive Show is pleased to have secured the option of revised dates at the same NEC Birmingham venue in Spring 2021.

“A further announcement will be made regarding these revised dates once they are confirmed.”