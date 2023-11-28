Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Go Diving Show Expands To Australia

John Liang
By John Liang

GO Diving Show Guide Now Available
The organizers of the Go Diving Show in the UK have announced the launch of a new dive show that will take place in Sydney, Australia next year.

According to Mark Evans, editorial director for Rork Media Limited:

“The whole ethos of the GO Diving Show from the very beginning was to create an educational, inspirational and interactive event suitable for everyone, from those interested in diving, through relative novices, to more-advanced divers and technical explorers, as well as snorkellers and freedivers….

““Our aim is to mirror this rich smorgasbord of content at the GO Diving Show ANZ, and create an annual event right before the local dive season gets started in Australia and New Zealand to further enthuse and invigorate divers in the region.”

The GO Diving Show ANZ will take place in September 2024.

To register as wither an exhibitor or visitor, fill out the Google form here.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

